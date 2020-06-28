Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 227 Brookview Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
227 Brookview Place
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 46
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
227 Brookview Place
227 Brookview Plc
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
227 Brookview Plc, Woodstock, GA 30188
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spatious 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Ranch w/ open floor plan, one up, 4 on main. New Carpet/Paint. Private back yard, covered front and back patios. 2 car garage. Excellent gated Mountain Brook community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 227 Brookview Place have any available units?
227 Brookview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodstock, GA
.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Woodstock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 227 Brookview Place have?
Some of 227 Brookview Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 227 Brookview Place currently offering any rent specials?
227 Brookview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Brookview Place pet-friendly?
No, 227 Brookview Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodstock
.
Does 227 Brookview Place offer parking?
Yes, 227 Brookview Place offers parking.
Does 227 Brookview Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Brookview Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Brookview Place have a pool?
No, 227 Brookview Place does not have a pool.
Does 227 Brookview Place have accessible units?
No, 227 Brookview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Brookview Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Brookview Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Similar Pages
Woodstock 1 Bedrooms
Woodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with Gym
Woodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Suwanee, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Vinings, GA
Milton, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College