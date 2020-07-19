All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 PERSIMMON Trail

205 Persimmon Trail · No Longer Available
Location

205 Persimmon Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE HOME LOCATED IN A QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM!, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN SEE THRU BREAKFAST BAR AND FAMILY ROOM, DOUBLE GARAGE ATTACHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have any available units?
205 PERSIMMON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have?
Some of 205 PERSIMMON Trail's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 PERSIMMON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
205 PERSIMMON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 PERSIMMON Trail pet-friendly?
No, 205 PERSIMMON Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail offer parking?
Yes, 205 PERSIMMON Trail offers parking.
Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 PERSIMMON Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have a pool?
No, 205 PERSIMMON Trail does not have a pool.
Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have accessible units?
No, 205 PERSIMMON Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 PERSIMMON Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
