SINGLE HOME LOCATED IN A QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, HIGH VAULTED CEILING IN FAMILY ROOM!, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN SEE THRU BREAKFAST BAR AND FAMILY ROOM, DOUBLE GARAGE ATTACHED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have any available units?
205 PERSIMMON Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 PERSIMMON Trail have?
Some of 205 PERSIMMON Trail's amenities include garage, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 PERSIMMON Trail currently offering any rent specials?
205 PERSIMMON Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.