1911 Grand Oaks Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Amazing Rental Opportunity in Recently Built Oakhurst Subdivision Close to Downtown Woodstock! Chef's Kitchen w/ Double Oven has Open View To Family Room. Full Unfinished Basement for Storage. Loft Area Upstairs Great for Toy Room! Gorgeous Covered Deck & Fully Fenced Yard! Backyard Leads to Nature Trail. Cut-De-Sac Setting w/ Sidewalks. Neighborhood Pool. Highly-ranked Schools! PETS ALLOWED! A Must See for those looking to enjoy life in Woodstock!