1911 Grand Oaks Way
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:54 PM

1911 Grand Oaks Way

1911 Grand Oaks Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Grand Oaks Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Rental Opportunity in Recently Built Oakhurst Subdivision Close to Downtown Woodstock! Chef's Kitchen w/ Double Oven has Open View To Family Room. Full Unfinished Basement for Storage. Loft Area Upstairs Great for Toy Room! Gorgeous Covered Deck & Fully Fenced Yard! Backyard Leads to Nature Trail. Cut-De-Sac Setting w/ Sidewalks. Neighborhood Pool. Highly-ranked Schools! PETS ALLOWED! A Must See for those looking to enjoy life in Woodstock!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

