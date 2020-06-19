All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 177 Village Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
177 Village Trace
Last updated June 1 2020 at 3:35 PM

177 Village Trace

177 Village Trace · (678) 929-9961
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

177 Village Trace, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2204 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Village Trace have any available units?
177 Village Trace has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 177 Village Trace currently offering any rent specials?
177 Village Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Village Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 Village Trace is pet friendly.
Does 177 Village Trace offer parking?
No, 177 Village Trace does not offer parking.
Does 177 Village Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Village Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Village Trace have a pool?
No, 177 Village Trace does not have a pool.
Does 177 Village Trace have accessible units?
No, 177 Village Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Village Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Village Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 177 Village Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 177 Village Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 177 Village Trace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity