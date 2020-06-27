All apartments in Woodstock
134 Regent Place
134 Regent Place

134 Regent Plc · No Longer Available
Location

134 Regent Plc, Woodstock, GA 30188
Weatherstone

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
For more information, contact Gabriele Forster at (404) 312-8719. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6590206 to view more pictures of this property. Property is not available for occupancy until 10/1/19. Upgrades galore! Gleaming wood floors thruout main! Laminate floors upstairs. Neutral paint. Plantation shutters. Granite counters & tile floor in kitchen. Spacious great rm w/ fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in large master bedrm. Dual sinks, tub & shower in master bath. Upstairs laundry. Fenced, private backyd. Pool, tennis courts & nature trails for your enjoyment. Great schools! Close to shopping/dining/major roads/highways! Refrigerator included. Pets with owner's permission only & with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Regent Place have any available units?
134 Regent Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Regent Place have?
Some of 134 Regent Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Regent Place currently offering any rent specials?
134 Regent Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Regent Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Regent Place is pet friendly.
Does 134 Regent Place offer parking?
Yes, 134 Regent Place offers parking.
Does 134 Regent Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Regent Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Regent Place have a pool?
Yes, 134 Regent Place has a pool.
Does 134 Regent Place have accessible units?
No, 134 Regent Place does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Regent Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Regent Place does not have units with dishwashers.
