134 Regent Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

For more information, contact Gabriele Forster at (404) 312-8719. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6590206 to view more pictures of this property. Property is not available for occupancy until 10/1/19. Upgrades galore! Gleaming wood floors thruout main! Laminate floors upstairs. Neutral paint. Plantation shutters. Granite counters & tile floor in kitchen. Spacious great rm w/ fireplace. Vaulted ceiling in large master bedrm. Dual sinks, tub & shower in master bath. Upstairs laundry. Fenced, private backyd. Pool, tennis courts & nature trails for your enjoyment. Great schools! Close to shopping/dining/major roads/highways! Refrigerator included. Pets with owner's permission only & with pet deposit.