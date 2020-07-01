All apartments in Woodstock
120 Driftwood Lane
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:30 PM

120 Driftwood Lane

120 Driftwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

120 Driftwood Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee with an approved application!**
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,456 sq ft home in Woodstock! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters and lots of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Driftwood Lane have any available units?
120 Driftwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Driftwood Lane have?
Some of 120 Driftwood Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Driftwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Driftwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Driftwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Driftwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 120 Driftwood Lane offer parking?
No, 120 Driftwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 120 Driftwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Driftwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Driftwood Lane have a pool?
No, 120 Driftwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 120 Driftwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Driftwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Driftwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Driftwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

