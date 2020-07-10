All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 119 Swanee Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
119 Swanee Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Swanee Ln

119 Swanee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Swanee Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LEASED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Swanee Ln have any available units?
119 Swanee Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Swanee Ln have?
Some of 119 Swanee Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Swanee Ln currently offering any rent specials?
119 Swanee Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Swanee Ln pet-friendly?
No, 119 Swanee Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 119 Swanee Ln offer parking?
Yes, 119 Swanee Ln offers parking.
Does 119 Swanee Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Swanee Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Swanee Ln have a pool?
Yes, 119 Swanee Ln has a pool.
Does 119 Swanee Ln have accessible units?
No, 119 Swanee Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Swanee Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Swanee Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College