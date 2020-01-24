All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
1130 Cotton Gin Dr
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1130 Cotton Gin Dr

1130 Cotton Gin Drive · No Longer Available
Woodstock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1130 Cotton Gin Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Ridgewalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR OUTLET MALL-EASY ACCESS TO I-575. LOVELY TRADITIONAL STYLE END UNIT TOWN HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE/SWIM & TENNIS AMENITIES. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR- WASHER & DRYERS STAY. LRG MASTER BR & BA W/DOUBLE VANITIES/GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER-2 ADDITIONAL BDRMS. BRIGHT KITCHEN OPENS TO DECK. LIVING RM W/FIREPLACE. NO PETS! MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: PROOF OF 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME-EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY. NO BANKRUPTCIES IN PAST 4 YRS-NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have any available units?
1130 Cotton Gin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have?
Some of 1130 Cotton Gin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Cotton Gin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Cotton Gin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Cotton Gin Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Cotton Gin Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Cotton Gin Dr does offer parking.
Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Cotton Gin Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1130 Cotton Gin Dr has a pool.
Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have accessible units?
No, 1130 Cotton Gin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Cotton Gin Dr has units with dishwashers.
