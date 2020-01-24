1130 Cotton Gin Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR OUTLET MALL-EASY ACCESS TO I-575. LOVELY TRADITIONAL STYLE END UNIT TOWN HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE/SWIM & TENNIS AMENITIES. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR- WASHER & DRYERS STAY. LRG MASTER BR & BA W/DOUBLE VANITIES/GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER-2 ADDITIONAL BDRMS. BRIGHT KITCHEN OPENS TO DECK. LIVING RM W/FIREPLACE. NO PETS! MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: PROOF OF 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME-EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY. NO BANKRUPTCIES IN PAST 4 YRS-NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND.