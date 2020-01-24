1130 Cotton Gin Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188 Ridgewalk
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR OUTLET MALL-EASY ACCESS TO I-575. LOVELY TRADITIONAL STYLE END UNIT TOWN HOME W/ 2 CAR GARAGE/SWIM & TENNIS AMENITIES. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING REFRIGERATOR- WASHER & DRYERS STAY. LRG MASTER BR & BA W/DOUBLE VANITIES/GARDEN TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER-2 ADDITIONAL BDRMS. BRIGHT KITCHEN OPENS TO DECK. LIVING RM W/FIREPLACE. NO PETS! MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS: PROOF OF 3 TIMES MONTHLY RENT IN MONTHLY INCOME-EXCELLENT RENTAL HISTORY. NO BANKRUPTCIES IN PAST 4 YRS-NO CRIMINAL BACKGROUND.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have any available units?
1130 Cotton Gin Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Cotton Gin Dr have?
Some of 1130 Cotton Gin Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Cotton Gin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Cotton Gin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.