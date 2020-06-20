112 Dupree Road - A4

Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment. Professionally decorated apartment includes everything you need except food and personal items! All utilities are included, along with high speed Wi-Fi! You will feel right at home in this beautifully appointed ground-level apartment. Park right next to your door. Walk to all that downtown Woodstock has to offer, from breweries to restaurants and shops. Turn key unit is perfect for business travelers, nurses or others wanting the comforts of home, while away!

Queen bed in the bedroom and pullout sleeper sofa in the living room.