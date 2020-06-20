All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

112 Dupree Road - A4

112 Dupree Road · (404) 618-9346
Location

112 Dupree Road, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished 1 bedroom apartment. Professionally decorated apartment includes everything you need except food and personal items! All utilities are included, along with high speed Wi-Fi! You will feel right at home in this beautifully appointed ground-level apartment. Park right next to your door. Walk to all that downtown Woodstock has to offer, from breweries to restaurants and shops. Turn key unit is perfect for business travelers, nurses or others wanting the comforts of home, while away!
Queen bed in the bedroom and pullout sleeper sofa in the living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 have any available units?
112 Dupree Road - A4 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 112 Dupree Road - A4 currently offering any rent specials?
112 Dupree Road - A4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Dupree Road - A4 pet-friendly?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 offer parking?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 does not offer parking.
Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 have a pool?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 does not have a pool.
Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 have accessible units?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Dupree Road - A4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Dupree Road - A4 does not have units with air conditioning.
