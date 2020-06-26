106 Bear Cave Trail

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A brink front 5 bed, 3 bath home in the family friendly Deer Run Subdivision. This home features open floor plan, manicured landscaping, level drive and yard, private back-yard, a bedroom with bath on main, master with sitting area, quick access to HWY 575 and many more gorgeous features. It is a must see!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.