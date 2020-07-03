All apartments in Winder
Last updated July 3 2020

217 Bellview St

217 Bellview St · (678) 859-2427
Location

217 Bellview St, Winder, GA 30680

Price and availability

Amenities

Adorable, fully remodeled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath ranch in Downtown Winder! New kitchen cabinets, granite, appliances, bathroom, roof and HVAC installed last year! Home also has real hardwood floors, a newly finished LARGE laundry/mudroom, fresh paint, and the list just keeps going. The level backyard is fenced and there is a carport on the back of the house. Walking distance to charming downtown Winder with all it's great restaurants and shops. Sorry, no pets permitted. Interior photos to be posted shortly! $40 online application per adult through secure site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Bellview St have any available units?
217 Bellview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winder, GA.
What amenities does 217 Bellview St have?
Some of 217 Bellview St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Bellview St currently offering any rent specials?
217 Bellview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Bellview St pet-friendly?
No, 217 Bellview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winder.
Does 217 Bellview St offer parking?
Yes, 217 Bellview St offers parking.
Does 217 Bellview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Bellview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Bellview St have a pool?
No, 217 Bellview St does not have a pool.
Does 217 Bellview St have accessible units?
No, 217 Bellview St does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Bellview St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Bellview St has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Bellview St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Bellview St has units with air conditioning.
