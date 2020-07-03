217 Bellview St

Amenities
Adorable, fully remodeled 2 Bedroom/1 Bath ranch in Downtown Winder! New kitchen cabinets, granite, appliances, bathroom, roof and HVAC installed last year! Home also has real hardwood floors, a newly finished LARGE laundry/mudroom, fresh paint, and the list just keeps going. The level backyard is fenced and there is a carport on the back of the house. Walking distance to charming downtown Winder with all it's great restaurants and shops. Sorry, no pets permitted. Interior photos to be posted shortly! $40 online application per adult through secure site.