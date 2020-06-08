All apartments in Winder
216 Oceanliner Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

216 Oceanliner Drive

216 Oceanliner Dr · (678) 256-4900
Location

216 Oceanliner Dr, Winder, GA 30680

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2741 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful split level home is perfect for entertaining and family enjoyment. The home features 5 bedroom, 3 full baths, washer and dryer, dining room, eat-in kitchen, 2 car garage, garage door opener, fireplace, and spacious yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Oceanliner Drive have any available units?
216 Oceanliner Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Oceanliner Drive have?
Some of 216 Oceanliner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Oceanliner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 Oceanliner Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Oceanliner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 Oceanliner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winder.
Does 216 Oceanliner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 Oceanliner Drive does offer parking.
Does 216 Oceanliner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Oceanliner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Oceanliner Drive have a pool?
No, 216 Oceanliner Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 Oceanliner Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 Oceanliner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Oceanliner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Oceanliner Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Oceanliner Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Oceanliner Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
