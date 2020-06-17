Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
3103 Walden Park Drive
Location
3103 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA 31410
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3103 Walden park Drive
Savannah, GA 31410
1BR, 1BA Condo @ Mercer Point!
First Floor!
Screened Porch!
View of privacy buffer on back of building 3!
Small office niche'!
Includes Washer/Dryer!
Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent!
Rent: $925
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive have any available units?
3103 Walden Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Whitemarsh Island, GA
.
Is 3103 Walden Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3103 Walden Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 Walden Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3103 Walden Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Whitemarsh Island
.
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive offer parking?
No, 3103 Walden Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3103 Walden Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive have a pool?
No, 3103 Walden Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 3103 Walden Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 Walden Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 Walden Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 Walden Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
