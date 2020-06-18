1002 Altantic Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities

Cherokee Heights House for Rent - A lovely home in the Cherokee Heights location of Waycross. Beautiful hardwood floors in main areas.



Our office is open from 9-5 Mon-Fri. If you are interested in viewing a property, please bring your ID & $20 to check out a key, which must be returned by close of business the same day. Upon the return of key, the $20 will be returned to you. Latest checkout time for keys is 4 PM.

If interested in property, fill out application form with exact change or a $30 money order. You can also apply online & pay the application fee of $35 ($5.00 processing fee for debit or credit cards plus $30 app fee.) This application is good for 90 days and can be used for any of our properties.

All rental units require 1 month security deposit. If you move in on the 1st of the month, the full amount of rent is due at time of signing the lease. We prorate rent if you move in during the month. The prorated rent is due at the time of signing the lease.

All rents are due the 1st of each month—with a 5 day grace period. It is your responsibility to notify property manager if your rent will be paid late. Late fee is $30 after grace period.



(RLNE5828873)