All apartments in Waycross
Find more places like 1002 Altantic Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waycross, GA
/
1002 Altantic Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1002 Altantic Ave

1002 Atlantic Avenue · (912) 285-7216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1002 Atlantic Avenue, Waycross, GA 31501

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 Altantic Ave · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Cherokee Heights House for Rent - A lovely home in the Cherokee Heights location of Waycross. Beautiful hardwood floors in main areas.

Our office is open from 9-5 Mon-Fri. If you are interested in viewing a property, please bring your ID & $20 to check out a key, which must be returned by close of business the same day. Upon the return of key, the $20 will be returned to you. Latest checkout time for keys is 4 PM.
If interested in property, fill out application form with exact change or a $30 money order. You can also apply online & pay the application fee of $35 ($5.00 processing fee for debit or credit cards plus $30 app fee.) This application is good for 90 days and can be used for any of our properties.
All rental units require 1 month security deposit. If you move in on the 1st of the month, the full amount of rent is due at time of signing the lease. We prorate rent if you move in during the month. The prorated rent is due at the time of signing the lease.
All rents are due the 1st of each month—with a 5 day grace period. It is your responsibility to notify property manager if your rent will be paid late. Late fee is $30 after grace period.

(RLNE5828873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Altantic Ave have any available units?
1002 Altantic Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1002 Altantic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Altantic Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Altantic Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waycross.
Does 1002 Altantic Ave offer parking?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Altantic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Altantic Ave have a pool?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Altantic Ave have accessible units?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Altantic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Altantic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Altantic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1002 Altantic Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FL
Kingsland, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity