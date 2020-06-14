Apartment List
/
GA
/
watkinsville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA

Finding an apartment in Watkinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 VFW Drive
100 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
100 VFW Drive Available 06/29/20 100 VFW Drive - AVAILABLE June/July 2020! - Great 3/2 close to beautiful downtown Watkinsville. Large bonus room and spacious back yard. Available late June/July 2020. (RLNE4786534)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1030 Stone Shoals Ct.
1030 Stone, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
1030 Stone Shoals Ct. Available 08/04/20 3 BR, 2 BA House - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. This house offers a large fenced in backyard and a two car garage. (RLNE4854875)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
192 VFW Drive
192 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1175 sqft
192 VFW Dr in Watkinsville - Available NOW - Clean and cute 3/2 in Watkinsville. Available NOW. Recently renovated. Only 1 pet allowed - must be under 35 lbs, over 2 yrs old, spayed/neutered, on flea control. (RLNE4718510)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Southland Drive
106 Southland Drive, Watkinsville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2430 sqft
Newly Renovated Home in Oconee County - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully remodeled home is a 5 minute drive to downtown Watkinsville and is the perfect place to call home in the Bishops Vineyard neighborhood off of 441.
Results within 1 mile of Watkinsville

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1191 Calls Creek Drive
1191 Calls Creek Drive, Oconee County, GA
7 Bedrooms
$2,900
3047 sqft
This sprawling, updated Oconee County home includes a Mother-in-Law Suite! In all, this beautiful home offers 7 bedrooms, 4.

1 of 19

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Watkinsville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
Abbey West
17 Units Available
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Oak Bend
54 Units Available
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kingswood
12 Units Available
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
Cedar Creek
6 Units Available
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 Onyx Place
150 Onyx Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1018 sqft
150 Onyx Place Available 08/05/20 Charming Home Available August 2020! - Available August 5, 2020! This is a charming 3BR/2BA home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac in a established neighborhood on the Eastside of Athens.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
115 Clarke Drive
115 Clarke Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
115 Clarke Drive - Eastside Home Near Vet School Available NOW - Adorable and clean 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom Eastside home. All appliances. Bonus room. Hardwood floors throughout - no carpet. Ceiling fans and lots of closet space throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Hunters Run Road
138 Hunter Run Road, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1148 sqft
138 Hunters Run Road Available 08/06/20 LAST 3 BEDROOM IN HUNTERS RUN, OFF SOUTH MILLEDGE AVENUE! - 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located on South Milledge Avenue right next to the UGA soccer fields.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
399 Richard Way
399 Richard Way, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1786 sqft
399 Richard Way Available 08/01/20 399 Richard Way - Preleasing for August 2020 - Large 3 Bedroom, 2. 5 bath, split-level, Eastside home. Huge living room with custom concrete floors and access to the back deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5500 Price Mill Rd
5500 Price Mill Road, Bishop, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1996 sqft
5500 Price Mill Rd - Location Location Don't miss out on this beautiful ranch home located in Oconee County. This home has 3 bedrooms/2 bath and a huge mud room. Hard wood floors through out, high ceilings, and fire place. (RLNE5767715)

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.
2470 Simonton Bridge Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2600 sqft
3/3 Home Available in Oconee County! Available 06/08/2020 - Available 06/08/2020 - Riverfront Oconee County home two minutes away from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 2600 square feet home with brick fireplace.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
155 Woodstone Drive
155 Woodstone Court, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1921 sqft
155 Woodstone Drive Available 08/04/20 155 Woodstone Drive - Pre-leasing for August 2020 - 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, one half bathroom and a bonus room in the basement. Preleasing for August 2020. (RLNE3236787)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Flannigans Pl
110 Flannigans Place, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1368 sqft
Available 08/05/20 110 Flannigans Place - Property Id: 297940 3BR/2BA in Ansley Park! Walk to new Veterinary School! Cedar-sided, with 1-car garage (with automatic opener), deck, fenced yard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130 Spalding Ct
130 Spalding Court, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3008 sqft
Available 07/10/20 130 Spalding Court - Property Id: 297937 Very nice 3BR/2BA plus full unfinished basement. Lovely wooded lot with fenced back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
325 Ansley Dr
325 Ansley Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1480 sqft
Available 08/05/20 325 Ansley Drive - Property Id: 297931 Nice 3BR/2BA in wooded subdivision near Kroger & Publix on Eastside. Just a short walk/bike ride to UGA vet school and only 3.5 miles to UGA! Lovely woods, large back deck, fenced back yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2791 Greensboro Highway
2791 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2364 sqft
3 Bedroom Home On A Beautiful Lot in Oconee - Available June 1, 2020! Sitting on a beautiful lot this 3 bedroom 2 bath house is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville.

1 of 10

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
1151 Bouldercrest Circle
1151 Bouldercrest Circle, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
This Oconee County split level in a quiet neighborhood is open and airy with great light. It has a large fenced in back yard with mature trees and shrubs. It is newly renovated with fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and granite counters.

1 of 8

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Oak Bend
1 Unit Available
125 Idlewilde Drive
125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Watkinsville, GA

Finding an apartment in Watkinsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Watkinsville 2 BedroomsWatkinsville 3 BedroomsWatkinsville Apartments with Balcony
Watkinsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWatkinsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Watkinsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsWatkinsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Athens, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GAGainesville, GAConyers, GASuwanee, GA
Buford, GALilburn, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GALoganville, GAOakwood, GA
Flowery Branch, GABaldwin, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GARedan, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of GeorgiaLanier Technical College
Athens Technical CollegeGeorgia Gwinnett College
Brenau University