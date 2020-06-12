/
2 bedroom apartments
33 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Watkinsville, GA
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$840
960 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1143 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1152 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Five Points
2019 S. Lumpkin St.
2019 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2019 S. Lumpkin St. Available 08/03/20 2019 S Lumpkin - PRELEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 - Charming 2BR, 1BA duplex located in 5 Points. Walk to nearby restaurants and shopping. On the busline. This won't last long! Preleasing for August 2020.
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.
St. George Place
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20
1500 Timothy Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1384 sqft
1500 Timothy Road Unit 20 Available 09/22/20 Terraces #20 - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER! - Convenient location on west side of Athens with easy accessibility to Downtown Athens and UGA as well as west side shopping, hospitals, and quick access toward
450 Venita Drive
450 Venita Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
805 sqft
450 Venita Drive - Available NOW - 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit available NOW. All electric. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4388215)
Beechwood
195 Sycamore Dr. #K84
195 Sycamore Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
828 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom on Westside!! - Very spacious 2 bedroom/1 bathroom unit with hardwood floors in the living room. Quiet community off West Broad Street and close to everything! Available immediately.
Baxter
108 Magnolia Terrace
108 Magnolia Terrace, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
985 sqft
108 Magnolia Terrace - 108 Magnolia Plantation Court Available 07/20/20 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
Atlanta Highway
232 Epps Bridge Rd - 14F
232 Epps Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1086 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 bath with perfect location only 3 miles to downtown/campus and shopping. Units have laminate wood floors in main living room, dining room, and kitchen; plush carpet in bedrooms. Private full baths with tubs.
Five Points
2106 S Lumpkin Street
2106 South Lumpkin Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
2106 S Lumpkin Street Available 08/03/20 2106 S Lumpkin St - Available AUGUST 2020 - Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom house with a great location off Lumpkin. Woodburning Fireplace and Washer/Dryer included. Preleasing for August 2020. (RLNE4575991)
Results within 10 miles of Watkinsville
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1013 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
1241 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Oak Bend
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
931 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
225 Lone Star Rd 4
225 Lone Star Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 New 2 Bed / 2 Bath Home for Rent - Property Id: 295747 2019 NEW HOME FOR RENT Amazing New Home. Covered Front Deck. No Carpet. Located in Family Friendly Community With Onsite Manager.
West Downtown
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209
269 North Hull Street, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
759 sqft
269 N. Hull St. Unit 209 Available 08/05/20 Cotton Exchange #209 in Downtown Athens - Preleasing for August 2020 - Cotton Exchange Lofts are nestled above the rich culture and nightlife of Hull and Washington Streets.
450 Cooper Rd
450 Cooper Road, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
912 sqft
450 Cooper Rd Available 08/07/20 2 Bedroom House east Athens location **Available in August** - Very Cute 2 bedroom house laminate flooring laundry hook ups fenced in backyard (RLNE4985491)
430 Logmont Trace
430 Logmont Trce, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1332 sqft
430 Logmont Trace Available 08/04/20 2 BR Townhouse on Atl Hwy - Located off of Atlanta Hwy in a quiet neighborhood by the Georgia Square Mall. This 2 BR/ 2,5 BA brick townhome is located in the Allen's Landing neighborhood. Single Family.