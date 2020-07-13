All apartments in Warner Robins
Find more places like Huntington Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warner Robins, GA
/
Huntington Chase
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Huntington Chase

1010 S Houston Lake Rd · (478) 217-7380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warner Robins
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Chase.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
gym
internet access
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Huntington Chase is a gated residential community located on 23 acres of immaculately kept grounds and gardens. Stately pecan trees and wooded areas provide natural shade to buildings and amenities. From this secluded and private community you are just minutes away from the Galleria Mall, Warner Robins Air Force Base, I-75 and all your other shopping and dining needs.Residents agree life at Huntington Chase is a truly magnificent and memorable experience. Our amenities and services are second to none and our priority is to meet your needs and simplify your life. If you are looking for a tranquil, quiet and upscale neighborhood, we will prove to be the #1 community in the Warner Robins area for you to call ‘home’.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Chase have any available units?
Huntington Chase doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Warner Robins, GA.
How much is rent in Warner Robins, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warner Robins Rent Report.
What amenities does Huntington Chase have?
Some of Huntington Chase's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Chase currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Chase is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Chase offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Chase offers parking.
Does Huntington Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Chase have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Chase has a pool.
Does Huntington Chase have accessible units?
No, Huntington Chase does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Chase has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Huntington Chase?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31088

Similar Pages

Warner Robins Apartments with BalconyWarner Robins Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Warner Robins Apartments with ParkingWarner Robins Apartments with Pool
Warner Robins Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Macon, GALocust Grove, GA
Perry, GAMilledgeville, GA
Jackson, GAGriffin, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity