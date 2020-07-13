Huntington Chase

Lease Length: 7-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, BH Liability: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet