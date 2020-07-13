Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub cable included ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal microwave range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed gym internet access

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Huntington Chase is a gated residential community located on 23 acres of immaculately kept grounds and gardens. Stately pecan trees and wooded areas provide natural shade to buildings and amenities. From this secluded and private community you are just minutes away from the Galleria Mall, Warner Robins Air Force Base, I-75 and all your other shopping and dining needs.Residents agree life at Huntington Chase is a truly magnificent and memorable experience. Our amenities and services are second to none and our priority is to meet your needs and simplify your life. If you are looking for a tranquil, quiet and upscale neighborhood, we will prove to be the #1 community in the Warner Robins area for you to call ‘home’.