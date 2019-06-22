Well maintained 4 bedroom. 3.5 bath home. Private backyard with finished basement. Open Kitchen with island and a breakfast area. View to Family room with a wood burning fireplace and formal dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7004 ESTATES Court have any available units?
7004 ESTATES Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, GA.
What amenities does 7004 ESTATES Court have?
Some of 7004 ESTATES Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7004 ESTATES Court currently offering any rent specials?
7004 ESTATES Court is not currently offering any rent specials.