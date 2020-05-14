All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 1616 Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, GA
/
1616 Brook Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

1616 Brook Lane

1616 Brook Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1616 Brook Lane, Walton County, GA 30655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1616 Brook Lane Monroe GA · Avail. now

$1,349

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,518 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5693083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Brook Lane have any available units?
1616 Brook Lane has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1616 Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 1616 Brook Lane offer parking?
No, 1616 Brook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1616 Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Brook Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Brook Lane has a pool.
Does 1616 Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 1616 Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Brook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1616 Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1616 Brook Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GACovington, GAGrayson, GAConyers, GASnellville, GALoganville, GAWinder, GA
Watkinsville, GASuwanee, GALilburn, GABuford, GARedan, GASugar Hill, GABraselton, GAMcDonough, GAStone Mountain, GATucker, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity