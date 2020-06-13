Apartment List
/
GA
/
walthourville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

44 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Walthourville, GA

Finding an apartment in Walthourville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
91 Bass Road
91 Bass Road, Walthourville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1318 sqft
91 Bass Road Available 08/07/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Call Owner For Pet Approval) (RLNE5742639)
Results within 1 mile of Walthourville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1972 Kingston Lane
1972 Kingston Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
1972 Kingston Lane Available 06/29/20 4 bedroom 2 Bath Home!!! - Welcome home to a quiet neighborhood! This 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac location and located minutes away from Savannah Tech and Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 W. Kenny Drive
293 Kenny Drive, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1267 sqft
293 W.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2404 Jacobs Court
2404 Jacobs Court, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1515 sqft
2404 Jacobs Court Available 07/02/20 Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Alarm System, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage(Pets Allowed

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
60 Montgomery Lane
60 Montgomery Lane, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
60 Montgomery Lane Available 07/01/20 - 60 Montgomery Ln (Walthourville) 3 Bdrm, 3 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room & Dining Room Combo w/ Fireplace, Refrigerator, Flattop Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Laundry Room w/ Hook-ups, Family Room w/ Fireplace,

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 Loblolly Drive
1316 Loblolly Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1235 sqft
1316 Loblolly Drive Available 07/30/20 House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Ref, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, PA (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Wayfair Lane
185 Wayfair Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
160 Randy Ct
160 Randy Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3Bd, 1BA, Brick home with 1-car garage located within 15 minutes of Fort Stewart, Featuring huge yard, appliances included, huge eat in kitchen, PETS NEGOTIABLE

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1646 Latham Court
1646 Latham Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1467 sqft
Occupied Beautiful home with formal dining room, formal living area, 1 car garage, storage area in back yard, and privacy fence! One small pet under 25lbs with deposit!!

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
261 SE Winchester Way
261 Winchester Way SE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max) (RLNE4764016)

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
94 Scott Spencer Rd
94 Scott Spenser Road, Long County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1000 sqft
94 Scott Spencer - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Patio Area, Fenced Yard(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max under 20 lbs each) LEGAL

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1426 Paul Caswell Boulevard
1426 Paul Caswell Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
1426 Paul Caswell Boulevard Available 04/13/20 1426 Paul Caswell Blvd - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Privacy Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $300.
Results within 5 miles of Walthourville

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1449 Harrier Hollow
1449 Harrier Holw, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1213 sqft
AVAILABLE 07-20--2020 3 bedroom / 2 bath with large eat in kitchen, one car garage, fire place and fenced yard in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 Olmstead
813 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5755136)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterfield
1 Unit Available
939 Poppleton Dr
939 Poppleton Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1265 sqft
939 Poppleton Dr Available 07/14/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility), 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Pets

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Oakview Street
111 Oakview Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
111 Oakview Street Available 06/15/20 House - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Laundry Hook-Ups(stackable units only), Outside Storage, Fenced Yard, Carport, Covered Patio(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
249 Glenn Bryant Road
249 Glenn Bryant Road, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
249 Glenn Bryant Road Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Call Owner For Pet Approval) (RLNE4753664)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Floyd Circle
428 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1697 sqft
428 Floyd Circle Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
47 Pecan Drive NE
47 Pecan Dr NE, Long County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
47 Pecan Drive NE Available 07/14/20 House - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Fireplace, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Kathy Rd
16 Kathy Road, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1551 sqft
16 Kathy Rd Available 07/23/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(tenants resp),Fenced Yard, Outside Storage(Pets Allowed With A

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parish Crossing
1 Unit Available
32 Parish Loop
32 Parish Loop, Liberty County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1472 sqft
32 Parish Loop Available 07/10/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Alarm System, Fenced Yard, 2 Car Garage(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet) (RLNE3393078)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Amhearst Row
616 Amhearst Row, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2030 sqft
616 Amhearst Row Available 07/17/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Walthourville, GA

Finding an apartment in Walthourville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Savannah, GAPooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GAWilmington Island, GA
Port Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GAHardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GA
Dock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GASt. Simons, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GAStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaSavannah College of Art and Design
Savannah State UniversityUniversity of South Carolina-Beaufort
Armstrong State University