417 Vista Way
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:43 PM

417 Vista Way

417 Vista Way · (470) 400-8444
Location

417 Vista Way, Walnut Grove, GA 30052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes tray ceiling and a private bathroom with dual vanity sink and garden tub! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Vista Way have any available units?
417 Vista Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 417 Vista Way have?
Some of 417 Vista Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
417 Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Vista Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Vista Way is pet friendly.
Does 417 Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 417 Vista Way offers parking.
Does 417 Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Vista Way have a pool?
No, 417 Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 417 Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 417 Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 417 Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 417 Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
