417 Vista Way

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! The master suite includes tray ceiling and a private bathroom with dual vanity sink and garden tub! Spacious backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.