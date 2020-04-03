All apartments in Walker County
Find more places like 316 Rock Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walker County, GA
/
316 Rock Creek Rd
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

316 Rock Creek Rd

316 Rock Creek Rd · (423) 834-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

316 Rock Creek Rd, Walker County, GA 30750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Welcome to The Swallow's Nest on Lookout Mtn 3-4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, just 8 minutes to Covenant College, 12 mins to Rock City, 15 to St Elmo, and 25 to downtown Chattanooga. Set on a large tract of land with beautiful 270 degree views. We're just moments from Mtn Biking, Hang Gliding, Lula Lake Land Trust, and Cloudland Canyon or take the short drive into Chattanooga, TN, Fort O, or Trenton. Rental with washer and dryer hook ups. Available April 12 to qualified tenants. Owner/agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Rock Creek Rd have any available units?
316 Rock Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 316 Rock Creek Rd have?
Some of 316 Rock Creek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Rock Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
316 Rock Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Rock Creek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 316 Rock Creek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walker County.
Does 316 Rock Creek Rd offer parking?
No, 316 Rock Creek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 316 Rock Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 Rock Creek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Rock Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 316 Rock Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 316 Rock Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 316 Rock Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Rock Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Rock Creek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Rock Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Rock Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 316 Rock Creek Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chattanooga, TNKennesaw, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GACleveland, TNAcworth, GACartersville, GA
Holly Springs, GADallas, GAEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TN
Hiram, GAGadsden, ALManchester, TNRed Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Southern Adventist UniversityLee University
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Kennesaw State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity