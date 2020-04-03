316 Rock Creek Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Welcome to The Swallow's Nest on Lookout Mtn 3-4 bed rooms, 2 full baths, just 8 minutes to Covenant College, 12 mins to Rock City, 15 to St Elmo, and 25 to downtown Chattanooga. Set on a large tract of land with beautiful 270 degree views. We're just moments from Mtn Biking, Hang Gliding, Lula Lake Land Trust, and Cloudland Canyon or take the short drive into Chattanooga, TN, Fort O, or Trenton. Rental with washer and dryer hook ups. Available April 12 to qualified tenants. Owner/agent.