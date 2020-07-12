Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center car charging car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill google fiber hot tub media room package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar community garden conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit game room green community guest suite internet cafe key fob access nest technology online portal pool table roommate matching shuffle board yoga

There’s no limit to the luxury you’ll experience at The Pointe at Vinings. Live, work, and play in our resort-inspired community.

Currently undergoing an exciting redevelopment, this pet friendly community has all the amenities your or your four-legged friend could want. Each floor plan features lofty ceilings, large walk-in closets, cozy fireplaces, and elegant, Palladian windows with scenic views.



Our apartments are more than just a place to lay your head; they’re an opportunity to live like you’ve always wanted. You’ll be inspired to become a master chef in our gourmet kitchens, complete with granite countertops and energy efficient, stainless steel appliances.



Unlike most apartments for rent in Atlanta, The Pointe at Vinings offers residents full access to a range of community amenities. They include a self-serve community car wash, a pet washing and grooming station, an outdoor theater and grilling stations, and a full-service business center. We also have a thriving vegetable g