Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Pointe at Vinings

50 Adams Lake Blvd SE · (404) 996-0318
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

50 Adams Lake Blvd SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0928 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 0924 · Avail. now

$1,284

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0418 · Avail. now

$1,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Unit 0303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 1330 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,123

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1323 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Pointe at Vinings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
google fiber
hot tub
media room
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
game room
green community
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
nest technology
online portal
pool table
roommate matching
shuffle board
yoga
There’s no limit to the luxury you’ll experience at The Pointe at Vinings. Live, work, and play in our resort-inspired community.
Currently undergoing an exciting redevelopment, this pet friendly community has all the amenities your or your four-legged friend could want. Each floor plan features lofty ceilings, large walk-in closets, cozy fireplaces, and elegant, Palladian windows with scenic views.

Our apartments are more than just a place to lay your head; they’re an opportunity to live like you’ve always wanted. You’ll be inspired to become a master chef in our gourmet kitchens, complete with granite countertops and energy efficient, stainless steel appliances.

Unlike most apartments for rent in Atlanta, The Pointe at Vinings offers residents full access to a range of community amenities. They include a self-serve community car wash, a pet washing and grooming station, an outdoor theater and grilling stations, and a full-service business center. We also have a thriving vegetable g

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85
Deposit: $100 (1 Bedroom) $200 (2 Bedroom) $300 (3 Bedroom), Up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease Attached garage: included in the lease.
Storage Details: $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Pointe at Vinings have any available units?
The Pointe at Vinings has 34 units available starting at $1,280 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Pointe at Vinings have?
Some of The Pointe at Vinings's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and nest technology. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Pointe at Vinings currently offering any rent specials?
The Pointe at Vinings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Pointe at Vinings pet-friendly?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings is pet friendly.
Does The Pointe at Vinings offer parking?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings offers parking.
Does The Pointe at Vinings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Pointe at Vinings have a pool?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings has a pool.
Does The Pointe at Vinings have accessible units?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings has accessible units.
Does The Pointe at Vinings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings has units with dishwashers.
Does The Pointe at Vinings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Pointe at Vinings has units with air conditioning.
