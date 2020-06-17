All apartments in Vinings
5053 Bright Hampton Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:11 AM

5053 Bright Hampton Drive

5053 Bright Hampton Dr SE · (404) 273-6059
Location

5053 Bright Hampton Dr SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Home in sought after Park at Vinings Subdivision. Spacious and Bright 3Bed/ 2.5Bath. Open floor plan. Family room with fire place, great for entertaining. Bright Kitchen offers Breakfast area. Separate Dinning Room/ Living Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Large Master with Double Vanity. Garden Tub with Separate shower. Walk in closet. Two additional Bedrooms. Wonderful neighborhood with pool. New HVAC and flooring on main level. Excellent location. Easy access to 285, airport, Vinings, West Village and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have any available units?
5053 Bright Hampton Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have?
Some of 5053 Bright Hampton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Bright Hampton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Bright Hampton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Bright Hampton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive does offer parking.
Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive has a pool.
Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have accessible units?
No, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Bright Hampton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5053 Bright Hampton Drive has units with air conditioning.
