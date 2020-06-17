5053 Bright Hampton Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Home in sought after Park at Vinings Subdivision. Spacious and Bright 3Bed/ 2.5Bath. Open floor plan. Family room with fire place, great for entertaining. Bright Kitchen offers Breakfast area. Separate Dinning Room/ Living Room. Vaulted Ceilings. Large Master with Double Vanity. Garden Tub with Separate shower. Walk in closet. Two additional Bedrooms. Wonderful neighborhood with pool. New HVAC and flooring on main level. Excellent location. Easy access to 285, airport, Vinings, West Village and Downtown.