Great ranch style home in Vinings Village. Shows great, move right in. Full unfinished basement perfect for storage or play space. Large fenced backyard. Located off of Orchard Knob in Vinings, no traffic at all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4181 Brookview Dr have any available units?
4181 Brookview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
Is 4181 Brookview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4181 Brookview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.