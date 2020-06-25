3939 Old Atlanta Station

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Luxury Townhome in Old Atlanta Station, located just inside the perimeter close to Vinings, Buckhead, Smyrna & the West Side of Atlanta. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath brick home features a unique kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash, a built-in microwave/oven combo, gas stove-top, & stainless steel refrigerator! This "DUAL MASTER" floorplan has 2 oversized bedrooms on upper level. Spacious & open floor plan also has a cozy double-sided fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors. 2-car garage & Full finished terrace level w/ full bath.