Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

3939 Old Atlanta Station

3939 Old Atlanta Station Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Old Atlanta Station Dr SE, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Luxury Townhome in Old Atlanta Station, located just inside the perimeter close to Vinings, Buckhead, Smyrna & the West Side of Atlanta. This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath brick home features a unique kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash, a built-in microwave/oven combo, gas stove-top, & stainless steel refrigerator! This "DUAL MASTER" floorplan has 2 oversized bedrooms on upper level. Spacious & open floor plan also has a cozy double-sided fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors. 2-car garage & Full finished terrace level w/ full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have any available units?
3939 Old Atlanta Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have?
Some of 3939 Old Atlanta Station's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Old Atlanta Station currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Old Atlanta Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Old Atlanta Station pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Old Atlanta Station offers parking.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have a pool?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have accessible units?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Old Atlanta Station has units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station does not have units with air conditioning.
