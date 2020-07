Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Townhome for Lease in Overlook Vinings. Upgrades Throughout, Granite in all Bathrooms and kitchen, Ceiling speakers on the main level and master suite. Hardwood Floors. Refrigerator,Oven, Washer and Dryer Great Location in Vinings, within walking distance to Shops and Dining. Great Access to Malls, Truist Park, 285 and 1-75. Covered 2 car garage. Ready for Immediate move in, Come and see for yourself and you will love it.