3115 Seven Pines Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderfully located cute bungalow unit in the heart of Vinings. Upscale site finished hardwood floors are featured in the great room and dining room. The great room has beautiful views through the french doors which lead to the private enclosed rear deck. The cozy kitchen has everything that you need to whip up those sunday brunches for friends and family. Relax and have your morning coffee out on the large private deck as you ease into each morning.