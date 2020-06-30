All apartments in Vinings
3115 Seven Pines Court

3115 Seven Pines Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3115 Seven Pines Ct, Vinings, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Wonderfully located cute bungalow unit in the heart of Vinings. Upscale site finished hardwood floors are featured in the great room and dining room. The great room has beautiful views through the french doors which lead to the private enclosed rear deck. The cozy kitchen has everything that you need to whip up those sunday brunches for friends and family. Relax and have your morning coffee out on the large private deck as you ease into each morning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Seven Pines Court have any available units?
3115 Seven Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vinings, GA.
What amenities does 3115 Seven Pines Court have?
Some of 3115 Seven Pines Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Seven Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Seven Pines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Seven Pines Court pet-friendly?
No, 3115 Seven Pines Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vinings.
Does 3115 Seven Pines Court offer parking?
No, 3115 Seven Pines Court does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Seven Pines Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3115 Seven Pines Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Seven Pines Court have a pool?
No, 3115 Seven Pines Court does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Seven Pines Court have accessible units?
No, 3115 Seven Pines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Seven Pines Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Seven Pines Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 Seven Pines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 Seven Pines Court does not have units with air conditioning.

