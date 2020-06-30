Wonderfully located cute bungalow unit in the heart of Vinings. Upscale site finished hardwood floors are featured in the great room and dining room. The great room has beautiful views through the french doors which lead to the private enclosed rear deck. The cozy kitchen has everything that you need to whip up those sunday brunches for friends and family. Relax and have your morning coffee out on the large private deck as you ease into each morning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 3115 Seven Pines Court have?
Some of 3115 Seven Pines Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
