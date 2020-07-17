All apartments in Villa Rica
522 Firethorn Court
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

522 Firethorn Court

522 Firethorn Court · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,645

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. While on your self-tour of this home be sure to check out the stylish bedrooms and bathrooms! This newly built house can be your next home, so be sure to apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com, before it is gone. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 Firethorn Court have any available units?
522 Firethorn Court has a unit available for $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 522 Firethorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
522 Firethorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 Firethorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 522 Firethorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 522 Firethorn Court offer parking?
No, 522 Firethorn Court does not offer parking.
Does 522 Firethorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 Firethorn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 Firethorn Court have a pool?
No, 522 Firethorn Court does not have a pool.
Does 522 Firethorn Court have accessible units?
No, 522 Firethorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 522 Firethorn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 Firethorn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 Firethorn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 Firethorn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
