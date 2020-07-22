All apartments in Villa Rica
518 Firethorn Ct
518 Firethorn Ct

518 Firethorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

518 Firethorn Court, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details Please contact agent for assistance with this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Firethorn Ct have any available units?
518 Firethorn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Villa Rica, GA.
What amenities does 518 Firethorn Ct have?
Some of 518 Firethorn Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Firethorn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
518 Firethorn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Firethorn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Firethorn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 518 Firethorn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 518 Firethorn Ct offers parking.
Does 518 Firethorn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 Firethorn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Firethorn Ct have a pool?
No, 518 Firethorn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 518 Firethorn Ct have accessible units?
No, 518 Firethorn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Firethorn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Firethorn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Firethorn Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Firethorn Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
