All apartments in Villa Rica
Find more places like 5006 Serenity Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villa Rica, GA
/
5006 Serenity Point Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5006 Serenity Point Lane

5006 Serenity Point Lane · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villa Rica
See all
Mirror Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5006 Serenity Point Lane, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5006 Serenity Point Lane Villa Rica GA · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,860 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5824405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have any available units?
5006 Serenity Point Lane has a unit available for $1,389 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have?
Some of 5006 Serenity Point Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 Serenity Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5006 Serenity Point Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 Serenity Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5006 Serenity Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5006 Serenity Point Lane does offer parking.
Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5006 Serenity Point Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5006 Serenity Point Lane has a pool.
Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 5006 Serenity Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5006 Serenity Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5006 Serenity Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5006 Serenity Point Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5006 Serenity Point Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180

Similar Pages

Villa Rica 2 BedroomsVilla Rica Apartments with Balcony
Villa Rica Apartments with PoolVilla Rica Dog Friendly Apartments
Villa Rica Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirror Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity