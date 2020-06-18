All apartments in Villa Rica
404 Marigold Ct

404 Marigold Court · (770) 200-7577
Location

404 Marigold Court, Villa Rica, GA 30180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. Also thoughtfully selected are the professionally installed flooring and contemporary light fixtures. In addition to all this, the home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! As a bonus, this pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready so we invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com. This brand new house is waiting for you call it home! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Marigold Ct have any available units?
404 Marigold Ct has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 404 Marigold Ct currently offering any rent specials?
404 Marigold Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Marigold Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Marigold Ct is pet friendly.
Does 404 Marigold Ct offer parking?
No, 404 Marigold Ct does not offer parking.
Does 404 Marigold Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Marigold Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Marigold Ct have a pool?
No, 404 Marigold Ct does not have a pool.
Does 404 Marigold Ct have accessible units?
No, 404 Marigold Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Marigold Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Marigold Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Marigold Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Marigold Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
