Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2585 Chipping Court

2585 Chipping Court · (770) 941-7745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2585 Chipping Court, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2585 Chipping Court - 2585 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community. This spacious home has a well kept fenced-in backyard. The home features a Soaring 2 story foyer, a great room with a fireplace, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel stove dishwasher and refrigerator. The large master suite has a walk-in closet, double vanity, and a garden tub. There are also blinds throughout and it has a 2 car garage with opener,. The home features zoned heat and air and It has an alarm system installed (tenants responsibility).

No Smoking, No Section 8

Utilities: Georgia Power, City of Villa Rica, Deregulated Gas

PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!

Rent: $1,650.00

Deposit: $1,650.00

Application Fee: $70.00

Please call our office at 770-941-7745 and/or visit our website at www.pmuinc.com to view this and our other properties.

*ALL INFORMATION BELIEVED ACCURATE BUT NOT WARRANTED AND IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE*

(RLNE5806365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

