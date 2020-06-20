Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

2585 Chipping Court - 2585 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Mirror Lake - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two-story home with a nice front porch is located in the Mirror Lake Community. This spacious home has a well kept fenced-in backyard. The home features a Soaring 2 story foyer, a great room with a fireplace, and a kitchen equipped with stainless steel stove dishwasher and refrigerator. The large master suite has a walk-in closet, double vanity, and a garden tub. There are also blinds throughout and it has a 2 car garage with opener,. The home features zoned heat and air and It has an alarm system installed (tenants responsibility).



No Smoking, No Section 8



Utilities: Georgia Power, City of Villa Rica, Deregulated Gas



PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED...PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB!



Rent: $1,650.00



Deposit: $1,650.00



Application Fee: $70.00



