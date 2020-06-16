2004 Creek Pointe Way

Amenities
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring. Formal Dining Room & Formal Living Room Plus Bonus/Office On Main! Gourmet Kitchen Is Perfect For Entertaining With Custom Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Dovetail Drawers, Under Cabinet Lighting & All Appliances Included! Greatroom With Fireplace. Laundry On Main. Elegant Owner's Suite With Spa Bath & Sitting Room Is A Dream! Large Secondary Bedrooms Plus Bonus/5th Bedroom! Fenced Backyard, Stone Courtyard, Covered Deck & Terrace Level Entertaining Area