All apartments in Villa Rica
Find more places like 2004 Creek Pointe Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Villa Rica, GA
/
2004 Creek Pointe Way
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

2004 Creek Pointe Way

2004 Creek Pointe Way · (678) 388-1110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Villa Rica
See all
Mirror Lake
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2004 Creek Pointe Way, Villa Rica, GA 30180
Mirror Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautifully Maintained Home In Prestigious Mirror Lake! Stunning Entry Opens To Marble & Hardwood Flooring. Formal Dining Room & Formal Living Room Plus Bonus/Office On Main! Gourmet Kitchen Is Perfect For Entertaining With Custom Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Dovetail Drawers, Under Cabinet Lighting & All Appliances Included! Greatroom With Fireplace. Laundry On Main. Elegant Owner's Suite With Spa Bath & Sitting Room Is A Dream! Large Secondary Bedrooms Plus Bonus/5th Bedroom! Fenced Backyard, Stone Courtyard, Covered Deck & Terrace Level Entertaining Area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have any available units?
2004 Creek Pointe Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have?
Some of 2004 Creek Pointe Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2004 Creek Pointe Way currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Creek Pointe Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Creek Pointe Way pet-friendly?
No, 2004 Creek Pointe Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Villa Rica.
Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way offer parking?
Yes, 2004 Creek Pointe Way does offer parking.
Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2004 Creek Pointe Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have a pool?
No, 2004 Creek Pointe Way does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have accessible units?
No, 2004 Creek Pointe Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2004 Creek Pointe Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Creek Pointe Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Creek Pointe Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2004 Creek Pointe Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hickory Falls
801 NE Hickory Level Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Wildwood at Villa Rica
540 S Carroll Rd
Villa Rica, GA 30180

Similar Pages

Villa Rica 2 BedroomsVilla Rica Apartments with Balcony
Villa Rica Apartments with PoolVilla Rica Dog Friendly Apartments
Villa Rica Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA
Stockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAJasper, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mirror Lake

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity