All apartments in Vidalia
Find more places like 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vidalia, GA
/
605 - 607 Adams Street - 605
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:13 AM

605 - 607 Adams Street - 605

605 607 Adams St · (912) 537-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

605 607 Adams St, Vidalia, GA 30474

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Please visit our website at www.brownrealtyga.com for current availability and more information.
One unit still available - 605 & 607 Adams Street - ALL NEW - Completely renovated.
Each unit is approximately 1100 sf with 2 bedroom, 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer included.
COMING SOON! ALL NEW - Completely renovated. Three units available. Each unit will have stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer.
605 & 607 Adams Street $750/mo with $750 security deposit- Each unit is approximately 1100 sf with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen.
605 1/2 - $650/mo with $650 security deposit - Approx. 800 sf with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and eat in kitchen. Lower level of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have any available units?
605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have?
Some of 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 currently offering any rent specials?
605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 pet-friendly?
No, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vidalia.
Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 offer parking?
Yes, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 does offer parking.
Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have a pool?
No, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 does not have a pool.
Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have accessible units?
No, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 does not have accessible units.
Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 605 - 607 Adams Street - 605?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hinesville, GA
Statesboro, GA
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity