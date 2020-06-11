605 - 607 Adams Street - 605

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Please visit our website at www.brownrealtyga.com for current availability and more information.

One unit still available - 605 & 607 Adams Street - ALL NEW - Completely renovated.

Each unit is approximately 1100 sf with 2 bedroom, 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer included.

COMING SOON! ALL NEW - Completely renovated. Three units available. Each unit will have stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer.

605 & 607 Adams Street $750/mo with $750 security deposit- Each unit is approximately 1100 sf with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen.

605 1/2 - $650/mo with $650 security deposit - Approx. 800 sf with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and eat in kitchen. Lower level of building.