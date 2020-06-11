605 - 607 Adams Street - 605

Amenities
Please visit our website at www.brownrealtyga.com for current availability and more information.
One unit still available - 605 & 607 Adams Street - ALL NEW - Completely renovated.
Each unit is approximately 1100 sf with 2 bedroom, 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen. Stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer included.
COMING SOON! ALL NEW - Completely renovated. Three units available. Each unit will have stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer/dryer.
605 & 607 Adams Street $750/mo with $750 security deposit- Each unit is approximately 1100 sf with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room and eat in kitchen.
605 1/2 - $650/mo with $650 security deposit - Approx. 800 sf with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living room and eat in kitchen. Lower level of building.