Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

This apartment is fully furnished and all utilities included. We have a 12 month lease for $1100.00 per month, 6 month lease for $1300.00 per month and a 3 month lease for $1400.00 per month. Its located downtown Vidalia on Church st. For more information give us a call @ 912-537-8885

No Smoking/No Pets