Valdosta, GA
Ramblewood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Ramblewood

3131 N Oak St · (229) 999-2337
Location

3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA 31602

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0007A · Avail. Sep 4

$706

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0003E · Avail. Sep 9

$715

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 0011F · Avail. now

$726

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0005C · Avail. Aug 26

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ramblewood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
package receiving
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home. Our single-story, garden-style Northwest Valdosta apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Valdosta near Moody Air Force Base and Valdosta State University.\n\nPerhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Ramblewood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, easy access to I-75, entertainment, Valdosta employers, and easy access to public transportation.\n\nNot only are our Northwest Valdosta apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Ramblewood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant.
Move-in Fees: $250-$350 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Bull Terrier, American Bulldogs, Rottweiler, Cane Carso
Parking Details: Parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ramblewood have any available units?
Ramblewood has 5 units available starting at $706 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does Ramblewood have?
Some of Ramblewood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ramblewood currently offering any rent specials?
Ramblewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ramblewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Ramblewood is pet friendly.
Does Ramblewood offer parking?
Yes, Ramblewood offers parking.
Does Ramblewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Ramblewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Ramblewood have a pool?
No, Ramblewood does not have a pool.
Does Ramblewood have accessible units?
No, Ramblewood does not have accessible units.
Does Ramblewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ramblewood has units with dishwashers.
