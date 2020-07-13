Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly on-site laundry cc payments e-payments package receiving

Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home. Our single-story, garden-style Northwest Valdosta apartments feature private entrances and patios for your enjoyment. We offer Studio, 1 & 2 bedroom apartments in Valdosta near Moody Air Force Base and Valdosta State University.



Perhaps even more important than the walls and windows that make up your apartment at Ramblewood is the close proximity to everything that you want in order to live an active and satisfying life. We boast a convenient location close to fabulous shopping, local restaurants, easy access to I-75, entertainment, Valdosta employers, and easy access to public transportation.



Not only are our Northwest Valdosta apartments affordable, they are also pet friendly, meaning theres room for your entire family. Ramblewood is a tennis balls throw from area parks and trails, which were sure your furry friend will enjoy. We welcome your pets with a pat on the head and a scratch behind the ear. For more information about our pet policy, please contact the leasing office today.