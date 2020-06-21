Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3008 Kensington Ln
3008 Kensington Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3008 Kensington Lane, Valdosta, GA 31602
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful three bedroom two bath in Blue Pool Subdivision. This home features all new laminate wood floors & vinyl with a bonus room off of the kitchen. Large fenced back yard with patio. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Kensington Ln have any available units?
3008 Kensington Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Valdosta, GA
.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Valdosta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3008 Kensington Ln have?
Some of 3008 Kensington Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3008 Kensington Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Kensington Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Kensington Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3008 Kensington Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Valdosta
.
Does 3008 Kensington Ln offer parking?
No, 3008 Kensington Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3008 Kensington Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Kensington Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Kensington Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3008 Kensington Ln has a pool.
Does 3008 Kensington Ln have accessible units?
No, 3008 Kensington Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Kensington Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 Kensington Ln has units with dishwashers.
