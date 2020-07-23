Rent Calculator
Home
/
Valdosta, GA
/
2305 Bemiss Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2305 Bemiss Rd.
2305 Bemiss Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2305 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31602
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Close to Moody AFB, SGMC, I-75, and more. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse w/ stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Pest control included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have any available units?
2305 Bemiss Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Valdosta, GA
.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
Valdosta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have?
Some of 2305 Bemiss Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2305 Bemiss Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Bemiss Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Bemiss Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Valdosta
.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. offer parking?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Bemiss Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have a pool?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Bemiss Rd. has units with dishwashers.
