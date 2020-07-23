All apartments in Valdosta
Find more places like 2305 Bemiss Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valdosta, GA
/
2305 Bemiss Rd.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:42 PM

2305 Bemiss Rd.

2305 Bemiss Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valdosta
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2305 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA 31602

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! Close to Moody AFB, SGMC, I-75, and more. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse w/ stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Pest control included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have any available units?
2305 Bemiss Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valdosta, GA.
How much is rent in Valdosta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Valdosta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have?
Some of 2305 Bemiss Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Bemiss Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Bemiss Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Bemiss Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valdosta.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. offer parking?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Bemiss Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have a pool?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2305 Bemiss Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Bemiss Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 Bemiss Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd
Valdosta, GA 31605
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr
Valdosta, GA 31602
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St
Valdosta, GA 31602

Similar Pages

Valdosta 2 Bedroom ApartmentsValdosta Apartments with Balconies
Valdosta Apartments with ParkingValdosta Dog Friendly Apartments
Valdosta Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lake City, FLTifton, GA
Madison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Valdosta State University