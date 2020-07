Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Cute 3BD/2BA condo in a Gated Community!! Fully Furnished! - Rolling Hills is a gated complex conveniently located to VSU, mall & restaurants. This unit is a 3 bedroom/2 bath with a wood burning fireplace in the living room. This home comes fully furnished. The swimming pool is conveniently located directly across the parking area.



Available to Move-In: 7/17/2020



Check out key at our office On or after 7/17/2020 Mon-Thu: 9am-4pm, Fri: 9am-3pm w/$20 deposit required, returned when the key is returned & must provide a valid driver's license/i.d. and phone number



***Corporate All Inclusive & Short Term lease Possible Call for Details/Requirements***



(RLNE5935145)