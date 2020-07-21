All apartments in Union City
960 PARKWAY ROAD
960 PARKWAY ROAD

960 Parkway Road · No Longer Available
Location

960 Parkway Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home. Close to shopping and easy access to 85.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have any available units?
960 PARKWAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have?
Some of 960 PARKWAY ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 PARKWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
960 PARKWAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 PARKWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 960 PARKWAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 960 PARKWAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 PARKWAY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have a pool?
No, 960 PARKWAY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 960 PARKWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 PARKWAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 960 PARKWAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 960 PARKWAY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
