Home
/
Union City, GA
/
9432 Lakeview Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9432 Lakeview Road
9432 Lakeview Circle
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
9432 Lakeview Circle, Union City, GA 30291
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story townhouse in the Lakeview community. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is located in a cul-de-sac.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9432 Lakeview Road have any available units?
9432 Lakeview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Union City, GA
.
What amenities does 9432 Lakeview Road have?
Some of 9432 Lakeview Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9432 Lakeview Road currently offering any rent specials?
9432 Lakeview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9432 Lakeview Road pet-friendly?
No, 9432 Lakeview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Union City
.
Does 9432 Lakeview Road offer parking?
Yes, 9432 Lakeview Road offers parking.
Does 9432 Lakeview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9432 Lakeview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9432 Lakeview Road have a pool?
No, 9432 Lakeview Road does not have a pool.
Does 9432 Lakeview Road have accessible units?
No, 9432 Lakeview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9432 Lakeview Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9432 Lakeview Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 9432 Lakeview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9432 Lakeview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
