Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:34 PM

9432 Lakeview Road

9432 Lakeview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9432 Lakeview Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story townhouse in the Lakeview community. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and is located in a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

