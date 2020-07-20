All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 9427 Lakeview Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
9427 Lakeview Rd
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:36 PM

9427 Lakeview Rd

9427 Lakeview Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9427 Lakeview Rd, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel-áappliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9427 Lakeview Rd have any available units?
9427 Lakeview Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 9427 Lakeview Rd have?
Some of 9427 Lakeview Rd's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9427 Lakeview Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9427 Lakeview Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9427 Lakeview Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9427 Lakeview Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9427 Lakeview Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9427 Lakeview Rd offers parking.
Does 9427 Lakeview Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9427 Lakeview Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9427 Lakeview Rd have a pool?
No, 9427 Lakeview Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9427 Lakeview Rd have accessible units?
No, 9427 Lakeview Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9427 Lakeview Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9427 Lakeview Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9427 Lakeview Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9427 Lakeview Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 3 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with BalconiesUnion City Apartments with Gyms
Union City Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GACovington, GALoganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GAPowder Springs, GARedan, GAPanthersville, GACarrollton, GAForest Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College