9107 Valleyview Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

At first sight the arched wrap around front porch invites you into a beautiful home anyone would love to live in. Elegant architectural details can be found throughout this home from columns in the foyer and sliding panel doors separating Formal Living room to Formal Dining room and more. Spacious open kitchen, breakfast area and family room with decorative fireplace, offer additional living space. Carpeting throughout with vinyl flooring in kitchen, breakfast area, baths and laundry room. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave and dishwasher. Lots of prepping area with center island and built in desk area. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling, walk in closet and bath with dual sinks, separate tub and walk in shower. 3 additional bedrooms are also located on the 2nd floor. 2 car garage. Pets allowed with $175 fee and $175 deposit - no aggressive breeds. No section 8.