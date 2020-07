Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Step into luxury in this beautiful tranquil 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath and a possible 5 bedroom home that will surpass your expectations. There are tons of hardwoods, an oversized garage, gorgeous kitchen, fire place, with fantastic fixtures. This home is a must see. Step away from everything and enjoy a beverage and cookout on your extended patio on a corner lot. Rental rate includes lawn service. No Pets. No Section 8.