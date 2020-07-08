All apartments in Union City
Union City, GA
8540 Oakley Circle
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

8540 Oakley Circle

8540 Oakley Road · No Longer Available
Location

8540 Oakley Road, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous townhome located in a quiet community. This home features a cozy fireplace in the family room. Spacious kitchen with black appliances and a large size pantry. Master bath has separate corner garden tub and stand-up shower. House has just been renovated. It is conveniently located to I-85 and approximately fifteen minutes from Hartsfield Jackson airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8540 Oakley Circle have any available units?
8540 Oakley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 8540 Oakley Circle have?
Some of 8540 Oakley Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 Oakley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8540 Oakley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8540 Oakley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8540 Oakley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 8540 Oakley Circle offer parking?
No, 8540 Oakley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8540 Oakley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8540 Oakley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8540 Oakley Circle have a pool?
No, 8540 Oakley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8540 Oakley Circle have accessible units?
No, 8540 Oakley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8540 Oakley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8540 Oakley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8540 Oakley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8540 Oakley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

