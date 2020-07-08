Gorgeous townhome located in a quiet community. This home features a cozy fireplace in the family room. Spacious kitchen with black appliances and a large size pantry. Master bath has separate corner garden tub and stand-up shower. House has just been renovated. It is conveniently located to I-85 and approximately fifteen minutes from Hartsfield Jackson airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8540 Oakley Circle have any available units?
8540 Oakley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
What amenities does 8540 Oakley Circle have?
Some of 8540 Oakley Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8540 Oakley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8540 Oakley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.