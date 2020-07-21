All apartments in Union City
8540 Oakley Cir
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

8540 Oakley Cir

8540 Oakley Cir · No Longer Available
Location

8540 Oakley Cir, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
Gorgeous town home located in a quiet community. This home features a cozy fireplace in the family room. Spacious kitchen with black appliances and a large size pantry. Master bath has separate corner garden tub and stand-up shower. House has just been renovated. It is conveniently located to I-85 and approximately fifteen minutes from Hartsfield Jackson airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

