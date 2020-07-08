---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38f4b1e077 ---- Two Bedroom Townhome in Sidewalk Community. Room mate plan. Well maintained community Close to schools, shopping, interstate and Marta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8295 Oakley Circle have any available units?
8295 Oakley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 8295 Oakley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8295 Oakley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.