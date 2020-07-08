All apartments in Union City
8295 Oakley Circle

8295 Oakley Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8295 Oakley Circle, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38f4b1e077 ---- Two Bedroom Townhome in Sidewalk Community. Room mate plan. Well maintained community Close to schools, shopping, interstate and Marta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8295 Oakley Circle have any available units?
8295 Oakley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 8295 Oakley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8295 Oakley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8295 Oakley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 8295 Oakley Circle offer parking?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8295 Oakley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8295 Oakley Circle have a pool?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8295 Oakley Circle have accessible units?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8295 Oakley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8295 Oakley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8295 Oakley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

