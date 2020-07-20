All apartments in Union City
8271 Eastshore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8271 Eastshore Drive

8271 Eastshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8271 Eastshore Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8271 Eastshore Drive have any available units?
8271 Eastshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 8271 Eastshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8271 Eastshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8271 Eastshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8271 Eastshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8271 Eastshore Drive offer parking?
No, 8271 Eastshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8271 Eastshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8271 Eastshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8271 Eastshore Drive have a pool?
No, 8271 Eastshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8271 Eastshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 8271 Eastshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8271 Eastshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8271 Eastshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8271 Eastshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8271 Eastshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
