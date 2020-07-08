All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 8254 Eastshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, GA
/
8254 Eastshore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8254 Eastshore Drive

8254 Eastshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8254 Eastshore Drive, Union City, GA 30291

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8254 Eastshore Drive have any available units?
8254 Eastshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, GA.
Is 8254 Eastshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8254 Eastshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8254 Eastshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 8254 Eastshore Drive offer parking?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8254 Eastshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8254 Eastshore Drive have a pool?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8254 Eastshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8254 Eastshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8254 Eastshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8254 Eastshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138
Union City, GA 30291

Similar Pages

Union City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Union City 3 BedroomsUnion City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Union City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GA
Hiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GAFlowery Branch, GALocust Grove, GAGrayson, GACovington, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GARome, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College